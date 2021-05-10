Tokyo Ghoul Creator Sui Ishida's New Manga Has Netizens Geeking Out

It has been a while since manga readers have heard from Sui Ishida, but that all changed today out of nowhere. The artist has been enjoying a break following the end of Tokyo Ghoul, and his vacation has been well deserved. But now, the artist is back at work on a new series, and the surprise debut of Choujin X has readers geeking out online.

If you did not know, Ishida surprised the fandom at large today with a special reveal. The artist confirmed he is working on a new manga, and he went so far as to publish the first chapter. The new series, which is titled Choujin X, will be updated as Ishida pleases with help from Tonari no Young Jump.

The first chapter, which can be read here, is another supernatural tale filled with some gorgeous artwork. It is clear that Ishida hasn't grown rusty in the wake of Tokyo Ghoul, and fans are living for his return to the page. As you can see in the slides below, netizens are besides themselves with excitement over Choujin X, and they are already begging for chapter two.

Of course, you can understand why this comeback is such a big deal if you followed Tokyo Ghoul. The manga's dark tone made it a hit with fans all over the world, but its ending felt rushed in many ways. The finale compounded with the anime's abysmal adaptation left fans with a sour taste. They agreed Ishida's talent was not given the right light to shine, so Choujin X might just turn that belief around. So if you have not checked out the series yet, we suggest you give it a try!

