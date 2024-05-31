The Suicide Squad Isekai's New Trailer Makes Peace With Peacemaker

The Suicide Squad Isekai is only a few weeks away from hitting the small screen, and the anime series is continuing to release trailers focusing on the squad's individual members. Recently, we've seen trailers devoted to the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and the Joker, but now, the team's resident peacemaker, Peacemaker, is getting his chance to shine. Looking to arrive this July, the anime isekai might not have a release date, but it does have some amazing trailers to share.

Peacemaker made his live-action debut thanks to 2021's The Suicide Squad film, wherein James Gunn cast John Cena as the brutal gunman. Hot on the heels of the initial release, Gunn would bring back Cena's character for a live-action television series on MAX. As it stands, the upcoming anime adaptation has yet to reveal its English Dub cast, though we have to imagine that there are many anime fans that are hoping to see the WWE superstar return to the role. Even if Cena isn't a part of the anime series, Peacemaker's second season is currently in production.

Time To Make Peace With The Suicide Squad

While Cena's involvement remains a mystery, the Japanese voice actor for Peacemaker has been revealed. Voice actor Takehito Koyasu will be bringing the member of the Suicide Squad to life and the actor has quite the resume in the anime world. In the past, Koyasu has played the roles of Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen, Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Zeke Jaeger in Attack on Titan.

If you want to learn more about the Suicide Squad's first foray into the Isekai genre, here's how Warner Bros and Wit Studio describe the upcoming DC anime, "In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

Want to follow along with the animated arrival of DC's premiere supervillain team?