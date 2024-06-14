The Suicide Squad Isekai's New Trailer Bites With King Shark

Much like Harley Quinn and Peacemaker, King Shark wasn't always a part of the Suicide Squad, but the undersea ruler helped to become a part of the supervillain team thanks to James Gunn's live-action take on the group. The Suicide Squad Isekai will see Nanaue teaming up with the likes of Harley, Deadshot, Clayface, and Peacemaker in a world far from their own. Set to premiere on June 27th later this month, the anime series is taking the chance to focus on King Shark as the aquatic antagonist is going to have plenty of targets to eat in the Wit Studio/Warner Bros collaboration.

King Shark is set to be voiced by actor Subaru Kimura in the upcoming anime adaptation, who has quite the resume when it comes to the anime medium. Kimura has taken on the roles of Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Pesci in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hanamichi in The First Slam Dunk, and Satori in Haikyu. Unfortunately, the Suicide Squad Isekai has yet to reveal who will make up the English Dub cast, though some anime fans wonder if some of the live-action actors might return for their roles. While not confirmed, many fans might speculate as to whether Sylvester Stallone will return to the character following his performance in James Gunn's Suicide Squad.

King Shark's Anime Debut

While being trapped in an Isekai world might not seem like the best-case scenario for many members of the Squad, Nanaue seems like he's in heaven in this new trailer. As Harley and the gang take on scores of fantasy creatures, King Shark is shown chomping his way through more opponents than we can count.

The first three episodes of The Suicide Squad Isekai will debut on MAX on June 27th later this month, with following installments releasing on a weekly basis. If you want to become more familiar with the isekai adventures to come, here's how Wit and the WB describe the upcoming anime, "In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies – an "ISEKAI"!

