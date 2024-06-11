Suicide Squad Isekai Episode Order, Release Schedule Revealed

Suicide Squad Isekai is the biggest new anime project making their debut during the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how many episodes it will be running for! Suicide Squad Isekai is the newest DC Comics project to make the full jump to anime as the rogues squad will not only be making their respective anime debut, but tackling one of the most popular anime genres running today. Suicide Squad Isekai has been steadily getting ready for its premiere later this month, and has finally set a schedule for fans to mark their calendars for the new episodes.

Suicide Squad Isekai won't be making its broadcast debut until next month in Japan, but it's actually going to have an earlier streaming premiere in the United States. Releasing with Max and Hulu in the United States on June 27th, Suicide Squad Isekai will be premiering its first three episodes. Running for ten episodes in total, Warner Bros. Japan has also laid out the release schedule for its future releases along with a new teaser trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai that you can check out below.

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Release Schedule

The schedule breakdown for Suicide Squad Isekai's episode releases (which will be dropping on Thursdays) is as follows:

June 27 – Episodes 1-3

July 4 – Episode 4

July 11 – Episode 5

July 18 – Episode 6

July 25 – Episode 7

August 1 – Episode 8

August 8 – Episode 9

August 15 – Episode 10

An exact release date has yet to be announced by Warner Bros. Japan, but Suicide Squad Isekai will feature Eri Osada directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio, Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be writing the scripts, Akira Amano will be providing drafts for each of the characters, Naoto Hosoda will be finalizing the character designs, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, and Shinya Tsuuoka will be serving as producer for Warner Bros. Japan.

A potential English language dub cast has yet to be announced as of this publication, but the Japanese voice cast includes heavy hitters such as Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, and Jun Fukushima as Cecil.