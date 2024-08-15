Suicide Squad Isekai Channels Sailor Moon With Epic Finale Transformation

Harley Quinn and her crew of supervillains have ended their first foray into the Isekai genre as The Suicide Squad Isekai’s first season has drawn to a close. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, the finale sets the stage for some major events that might take place in the DC anime’s future. On top of the conclusion of season one, the Suicide Squad had the opportunity to perform a major transformation that looked as though it was ripped right out of Sailor Moon. While the villains might not have much in common with the Sailor Scouts, that didn’t stop them from getting their own wild transformation sequence.

As was revealed in an earlier installment, Queen Aldora wasn’t all that she appeared to be. The real Aldora was killed by the “Queen of the Dead” and it was up to the Squad to take her down. Coming across a holy suit of armor in their darkest hour, each member of the Squad was given a transformation sequence that ushered in some wild new designs for the DC anti-heroes. Harley, Clayface, Deadshot, Peacemaker, and King Shark have never looked quite like this.

The Sailor Moon Squad Isekai

Wit Studio has been putting together some wild animation for this first season but there hasn’t been a sequence quite like the one in the season finale. Luckily, this transformation couldn’t come at a better time for the Squad as it helped in taking down the nefarious villain who was threatening the Isekai kingdom.

Suicide Squad Isekai #10 #SuicideSquadISEKAI



All the budget went into their magical girl transformations🔥🔥it all looks crazy good and Clayface with his inner MJ🤣. The joker twist was pretty good. The story is meh, but I had fun with the action and interactions they had. pic.twitter.com/0OPDEyYnej — Mars. (@AwayOnMarss00__) August 15, 2024

The Suicide Squad Isekai’s first season is available to stream on MAX. If you need a breakdown of the anime that arrived thanks to Wit Studio and Warner Bros Japan, here’s an official description of the series, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies- an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”

