‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Shares ‘Universal Conflict’ Arc Poster

Dragon Ball is busy these days with its latest film, but the franchise’s anime pursuits are not so one-track minded. After all, Super Dragon Ball Heroes will continue into 2019, and a first-look has been given for its new arc.

Recently, the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes went live, and it was there fans learned all about the show’s next arc. It turns out the promotional anime will ring in 2019 with its ‘Universal Conflict’ story, and a poster for the arc has gone live.

So, if you have missing the folks in Universes 6 and 11, get ready. Some familiar faces are ready to make a comeback, and fans are hyped for the return.

As you can see above, the poster for the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc shows off Son Goku as expected. The hero is seen front and center, and Goku is powered up all the way into Ultra Instinct. To his side, fans can see Hit on one end while Jiren brackets Goku on the other. Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta has got Goku’s back to the right, and Future Trunks is making sure the rest of the Saiyan is covered from the left.

In the background, a set of new characters are teased in the shadows, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes showed them briefly before episode six ended. After Goku took down Cumber on the Prison Planet, the Evil Saiyan was picked up by none other than a revived Zamasu who is now sporting some cybernetic enhancements. The villain was joined by several other mysterious baddies before they ran off with Cumber, and this nefarious team can be seen standing far behind Goku’s squad in this first-look poster.

If you’re ready to see what this new arc has to offer, it will kick off soon. The team behind the promotional anime confirmed Super Super Dragon Ball Heroes will launch its next story on January 10, 2019.

You can read the synopsis for the anime’s upcoming arc below:

“Trunks, Vegeta, and the others have escaped from the Prison planet. Before they can even recover from their wounds, they receive word that Universe 6 is under attack. What lies in wait for Vegeta and the others as they rush into Universe 6 to defeat a completely unknown enemy? Fierce battles between each universes’ strongest warriors are set to unfold as the curtain rises on the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc!”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.