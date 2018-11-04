‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases Ultra Instinct Goku Battle

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently premiered the fifth episode of its promotional anime series, and it reached a fever point in the battle between Goku and the Evil Saiyan Cumber. But the end of the episode left Goku in a pretty hopeless situation.

It seems Goku is raring up for a major comeback for the next episode of the series as the synopsis for Episode 6 teases an Ultra Instinct showdown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ep.6 of the Super DB Heroes promo anime is scheduled for late December. In case the Broly movie isn’t enough to keep you satisfied for the holidays, I guess. //t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/C2bfz7TyPN — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 28, 2018

Premiering in late December, Episode 6 of the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” and the synopsis reads as such “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”

The fifth episode saw Goku take his biggest loss in the short series yet as Cumber kept getting stronger. Cumber powered up into his own Super Saiyan form, and this left Goku beaten and battered by the end of the episode. He was so knocked back, in fact, that he was underneath a pile of rubble as the fifth episode came to an end.

But there was a brief tease at his possible comeback as his hand twitched a bit, and now this synopsis confirms that Goku will indeed make a major final stand against Cumber using his strongest form in the series yet. With Goku reaching Mastered Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super, fans are waiting to see Goku make an Ultra Instinct stand again in any fashion.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.