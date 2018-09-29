‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals the Power of SSJ Great Ape

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series released a new episode, and along with the anime bringing in elements of Dragon Ball GT with Super Saiyan 4, fans saw another demonstration of the Super Saiyan Great Ape transformation in action.

As Goku and Vegeta continue to struggle against the Evil Saiyan Cumber’s mighty power, the latest episode revealed just how strong a Super Saiyan Oozaru really is.

In the previous episode, Cumber transformed into the Super Saiyan Great Ape with the use of an old Dragon Ball item, the artificial moon. After breaking up Vegeto, as Goku and Vegeta used all of their fused power, Cumber’s Great Ape rampage continues as neither Goku nor Vegeta can land a proper hit on the beast.

They try to cut off his tail, but Cumber in this form has a ton of speed and deflects every one of their attacks. Golden Cooler gets involved at one point, but even he’s defeated quite easily with a blast from Super Saiyan Great Ape Cumber’s mouth. What’s even worse is that each use of his ki mouth blasts breaks a bit of the Prison Planet.

Cumber defended his tail well against Goku and Vegeta, but when Fu decides to interfere (as Cumber is damaging the Prison Planet Fu created), Cumber loses his Great Ape transformation when Fu cuts his tail. The last time this transformation was seen was during Dragon Ball GT, when Goku first transformed into Super Saiyan 4 (and Baby Vegeta moved into his final form).

One of the many elements of GT brought in Dragon Ball Heroes, fans got a real show of just what this form can be capable of even when compared to current canon forms like Super Saiyan Blu Kaio-ken. The next episode is gearing up to show-off more of Super Saiyan 4’s power as well as this promotional anime continues to surprise.

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series, the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”