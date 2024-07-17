Kill la Kill Director Stands by Anime’s Love of Fan Service

Studio TRIGGER has become a major player in the anime world in recent years. Working hand-in-hand with Netflix, the production house recently turned quite a few anime fans’ heads when it came to offerings like Delicious in Dungeon and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. One of the first anime adaptations that TRIGGER worked on was Kill la Kill, the series that saw clothing transformed into weapons of mass destruction. While reflecting on the series, Kill la Kill’s writer and director took a chance to reflect on the series and further dive into why “fan service” needs to remain a part of the anime industry.

In reminiscing about Ryuko’s anime tale, writer Kazuki Nakashima stated the following when it came to anime creators’ responsibility to “fan service”, “We’re making a commercial work, so we want the audience to see it. I don’t care if they say, ‘I don’t get it,’ but I don’t want them to feel unnecessarily uncomfortable. On the other hand, if we make the work completely sterile, people’s immunity will be weakened, and they will all die. Therefore, there is a way of thinking that we should dare to take on the stigma and transmit harmful things to the public.”

The director of the series, Hiroyuki Imaishi, also took the chance to discuss their favorite episode of the series, which might throw some anime fans for a loop, “Usually, when I’m asked to choose the best episode, I choose a slightly strange episode. For example, in Kill la Kill, it would be episode 4, “A Very Unfortunate Morning Has Come”, or episode 13, “A Rose For You…That Feeling”. I choose the episode that comes after the main story. That’s because the storyboard artist and animation director put all their effort into the main episodes so the director doesn’t have to put in much effort and the finished product turns out pretty well.”

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Kill la Kill, you can watch the first and only season on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here’s how the streaming services describe the Studio TRIGGER classic, “Student Council President Satsuki Kiryuin, along with her loyal lieutenants, the Elite Four, takes absolute control of the entire campus. One day, a vagrant schoolgirl named Ryuko Matoi appears and tries to get Satsuki, who recognizes her Scissor Blade, to talk. Was their encounter mere coincidence, or was it fate? The clash between the two will soon consume the whole academy!”

