Retro Super Mario Manga Introduced Daisy's Wario Twin to the World

Mario may not get it but his fans sure do. In the past decade, Wario has become one of the Nintendo franchise's most popular picks. Mario's tubby rival has an army of fans, and many have clamored for more like him and Waluigi to debut. After all, we don't have a Wario princess, but an old-school manga did show us what Daisy's mirror would be like.

After all, the Super Mario manga did introduce the world to Warudaisy. The little-known Kodansha title welcomed Warudaisy to life in 1994, and we are thinking it is time for the woman to return.

Mario games have never given Peach and Daisy their own Wario-like counterparts. However, a 1994 Super Mario Land 2 manga features Wario brainwashing Daisy into becoming "ワルデイジー" (Warudaisy/Waludaisy), who has similar demeanor to Wario. pic.twitter.com/NQBWukso1o — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) June 4, 2023

If you did not know, the Super Mario manga began its run in December 1988 as Kodansha secured a license for Mario. The series ran through 1998, and before it ended, the anthology manga ran all the way through Super Mario 64. Of course, this means a manga for Super Mario 2 was made, and it was there one chapter saw Daisy encounter Wario.

The two met simply enough, but things did not go smoothly from there on out. Wario managed to brainwash Daisy and turn them into Warudaisy. As you can see above, this transformation made the princess ask much like Wario and Waluigi. So even though the Mario games never featured this female character, it turns out the canon does contain a Wario woman.

Of course, Warudaisy does break free from being brainwashed by the manga's end, but fans still want the Mario franchise to give us more Wario characters. The original rival has led a crusade against Mario since he debuted in Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, and he's not giving up. The hot-tempered antagonist is ostentatious to put lightly, and his bond with Waluigi has only made the Mario franchise more interesting. Now, it is time for Mario to have another 'warui' character, and what better hero is there too corrupt than Peach or Daisy?

As far as we know, Mario has no plans to revive Warudaisy or any other 'warui' characters, but we can always hope. More fans than ever have their eyes on Mario these days, after all. The unprecedented success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has everyone wondering where the film can take Nintendo's heroes next. Maybe the crew needs to take a left turn into Wario World, yeah?

What do you think about this lost bit of Mario media? Should Warudaisy make a comeback soon or...?