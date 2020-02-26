Sword Art Online Cosplay Shows Off Alice’s Armor

Sword Art Online fans have been introduced to several different heroines over the course of the anime as each new arc follows Kirito as he meets a new central heroine who will be his powerful ally until the end of an arc. But while the third season has definitely followed this formula with the introduction of Alice Zuberg, Alicization has evolved much differently than the other seasons as it continues to unfold across four cours of episodes (with the final cour debuting later this April on top of that).

Alice indeed turned out to be Kirito’s ally, but this was after he and Eugeo fought through Administrator’s tower during the Alicization Rising and Exploding arcs. Coming across powerful warriors known as Integrity Knights, the two of them soon found Alice as their near to final foe — Alice Synthesis Thirty. But this glorious knight left a huge impact on fans with her golden armor.

You might think it would be tough to recreate Alice’s elaborate Integrity Knight armor in the real world, but artist @marina_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) manages to do just that and even recreates Alice’s sword to boot! It’s a great and golden suit of armor that has just the right amount of powerful presence that Alice has in the actual series! Check it out below:

Alice took on the central role in the series for the first half of the War of Underworld arc. With Kirito out of commission and the Dark Territory making their move in order to capture her, Alice and the other Integrity Knights began a series of bloody conflicts. But the most exciting aspect of the anime returning for its second and final round for War of Underworld is that Alice won’t be fighting alone this time with the return of Kirito being teased among many other key appearances.

Are you ready for War of Underworld's final cour? What do you think of Alicization overall?