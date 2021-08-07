Sword Art Online Cosplay Honors Alice's Golden Armor

✖

One awesome Sword Art Online cosplay has honored Alice's golden armor from Sword Art Online: Alicization! The Alicization arc was the longest of Reki Kawahara's original light novel series to date, and this was reflected with the anime's third season being the longest to date as well. Extended over four different cours of episodes, Alicization was split into two major sagas that saw Kirito unite his efforts with Eugeo in a new virtual world in order to save their former childhood friend in the underworld, Alice, who had become their strongest opposing force.

Alice not only made her debut with a shining set of golden armor as an Integrity Knight, but she soon become the focal point of the series for the War of Underworld saga in the second half of the Alicization season. All throughout we saw what she could bring to battle through this set of glorious armor, and now that armor has been honored with some gloriously golden cosplay from artist @tiffanygordoncosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany @CrunchyrollExpo #vcrx (@tiffanygordoncosplay)

Alice is such a key part of the Sword Art Online franchise as of the end of third season of the series, there's a good chance that she'll be integral to whatever plans there are next for the series as well. She along with Kirito and Asuna were part of the massive cliffhanger at the end of the season that teased we would eventually get to see a huge war across multiple dimensions and planets at some wild point in the future of the underworld. It's going to be a while before we get to see Alice in action again, however.

The next entry of Sword Art Online's anime franchise will be going back to its roots as it explores Kirito and Asuna through the Aincrad arc with a new kind of focus. This feature film, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, is gearing up to premiere in Japan on October 30th and hit theaters worldwide at a later date. But this exploration backward will mean its future stories will be held back for a little bit longer.

What do you think? How did you feel about Alice during the events of Sword Art Online: Alicization? What are you hoping to see from the heroine in the future of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!