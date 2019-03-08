‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Big Kirito v Eugeo Battle

Sword Art Online has reached a new stage of the Alicization Rising arc as the last few episodes have seen Eugeo fight on his own before ultimately succumbing to the Administrator’s control.

Episode 20 of the series teased the start of a major battle between Kirito and a brainwashed Eugeo, and the preview for the next episode teases how this battle between the two unfolds.

Episode 21 of the series is titled “The 32nd Knight” and as it implies Eugeo has fallen under Administrator’s control and has become a new Integrity Knight. While Alice has broken free of this control thanks to Kirito revealing more about her past, Eugeo hopefully can be rescued in much the same way. As the preview teases, the two seem to have equal skill and power still.

The third season of the series has had the two on pretty much an equal power level throughout its run, and now it will really be put to the test. Eugeo’s probably gotten some kind of boost from Administrator after she brainwashed him, but now fans will see the closest gauge yet as to which one of them is the better swordsman. It’s probably Kirito, but it’s still going to be interesting to see play out.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

