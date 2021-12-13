Sword Art Online Progressive Dub Releases Sneak-Peek Preview: Watch

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- has dropped a new sneak peek at the English dub release of the Aria of a Starless Night movie! When the massive third season of the anime series rounded out the Alicization saga, fans were wondering what the franchise could even do next considering that the next arc of Reki Kawahara’s original light novel series was still forming at the time. The surprise answer was in fact the announcement of a new feature film taking on the official spin-off/companion series, Sword Art Online Progressive, that goes all the way back to the Aincrad arc.

One of the new additions that gets the main focus of the film is Mito, who is friends with Asuna and is ultimately the one that gets her to play the Sword Art Online game in the first place. Highlighting the connection between the two, Aniplex of America has shared a new sneak peek preview at the English dub release of the film (which features Anairis Quiñones as Mito and Cherami Leigh as Asuna) to better give fans an idea of what to expect from the movie while it’s still in making its way through theaters. You can check it out below:

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night is currently now screening in theaters in North America, and is going to be followed up with a new movie launching in Japan next year. Funimation describes the new movie as such, “This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

Have you been able to check out Sword Art Online Progressive yet? If so, excited to see what's coming in the next movie? If not, does this sneak peek make it more intriguing to check out?