Sword Art Online Progressive Releases New Poster

Sword Art Online Progressive has released a special new poster for the Aria of a Starless Night movie! The Sword Art Online franchise is now celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and the franchise has come quite a long way in the last decade. The TV anime has run for multiple seasons, there have been many spin-off series that have branched as a result, and there are even a couple of feature films under its belt as well. The latest film hit theaters in Japan last year as it tackled Reki Kawahara’s official companion series that put a magnifying glass on Kirito and Asuna’s journey during the Aincrad arc.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night was such a success when it released in Japan last year, that the second film in the series is already gearing up for its release later this Fall in Japan. While Aniplex has begun moving onto the next phase of this series, Aria of a Starless Night will soon be getting its official Blu-ray and DVD release later this year. To celebrate the upcoming new release, Aniplex has shared a cool new cover for the film that shows off a much more intense look at its contents! Check it out below:

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night made its way through theaters last year, but has yet to reveal any dates for its potential Blu-ray/DVD release outside of Japan. Aniplex of America officially describes the film as such, “This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

