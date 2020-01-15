Sword Art Online Gets Cozy with Bedtime Asuna Clip

One of the inescapable aspects of the Sword Art Online franchise is that no matter how violent and intense the actual series becomes, there will always been room in fans’ hearts (and merchandise) for the many heroines that have been introduced over the years. This is especially true for the very first notable addition, Asuna Yuuki. Although the voice behind Asuna is officially married, the character often gets the top spot in lists where fans choose their ideal anime wife. Maybe it’s due to the fact she actually was one in the series, but spin-offs from the main series usually put her front and center in this manner.

This is especially true for the newest video game in the franchise, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, which continues the games’ tradition of including special “co-sleeping” scenes featuring fan-favorite heroines from throughout the franchise. You can see a glimpse of Asuna’s newest co-sleeping in the clip above thanks to Gematsu.

During a recent livestream event for the upcoming game, Bandai Namco shared a preview of not only Asuna’s new co-sleeping event, but one for Alice, the newest heroine introduced during Sword Art Online: Alicization. Furthering your bonds in game with each character will eventually unlock these special scenes, which will give fans an intimate perspective with their favorite.

The franchise is notable among fans for its blend of action and fan service elements like this, so it’s kind of par for the course for characters like Asuna. Sword Art Online may make a few odd decisions when it comes to how it handles its heroines in the main series, but there’s a different kind of appreciation for when the franchise gets to stretch its legs with fun sequences like this.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Japan on May 21st, and will be hitting the United States on May 22nd. Will you be checking out this game for yourself? Are these special scenes going to make that decision easier or harder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told. Following several light novel releases, video game entries, spin-offs, feature films, and anime seasons, Sword Art Online will be returning this April with the final phase of its biggest undertaking yet, Sword Art Online: Alicization.

