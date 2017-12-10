Are There Plans For More ‘Sword Art Online’ Light Novels?

Earlier this year, Sword Art Online fans got a pleasant surprise when a third season of its anime was announced. The series will soon adapt the ‘Alicization’ arc for TV, but readers of Sword Art Online are still wondering if there will be more light novels.

Well, according to creator Reki Kawahara, then answer is yes.

So far, no official plans for further Sword Art Online novels have been announced, but Kawahara has taken to Twitter to ease fans. Earlier this year, fans were given their first confirmation that Sword Art Online had more to offer them. When a fan asked Kawahara if there were plans to continue the series, the artist had this to say:

Thanks! SAO series still continues. I’ll write one more big arc. — 川原礫;AW22巻11月10日発売 (@kunori) January 24, 2017

“Thanks! SAO series still continues. I’ll write one more big arc.”

In the tweet’s comments, the creator went on to reassure his fans that he’s hard at work. “I’ll do my best for the next arc,” Kawahara stressed.

So far, Sword Art Online has collected 20 volumes since it debuted in 2009. The last release came in September 2017, but no plans have been announced for a 21st volume as of yet. With a new anime on the way, Kawahara is surely taking time to make sure his ‘Alicization’ arc gets adapted to his liking.

If you are not familiar with Sword Art Online‘s upcoming anime arc, then you have a bit to read up on. The storyline is covering in volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series. The story stars in June 2026 after Kirito is offered a job with a company called Rath. The hero is asked to work for the private firm to test out a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. However, as fans could expect, Kirito’s job wasn’t laid out fully before he took the gig.

As it turns out, Rath has no plans to make a new FullDive gaming console. Instead, the firm is working to make a new AI for military purposes. The company was able to copy a child’s soul into the machine, but Rath could not make its AI break laws or do anything humanistic. As such, they brought in Kirito to act as a human influence on the AIs until one finally broke their virtual world’s law. When Kirito was brought out of the machine, Rath blocked his memories of his time in Underworld, but Kirito learns there are plenty who’d like to shut him up permanently about his time spent with the AI named Alice.

