Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale Movie is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Sword Art Online the Movie -Ordinal Scale- is now streaming on Crunchyroll! It’s a pretty great time to be a fan of Sword Art Online as the newest entry of the franchise has released in theaters in Japan and prepares for its worldwide release later this year. Now is the perfect time to go back and not only re-experience the series, but maybe fill in some gaps you might have such as the first feature film released for the franchise a few years ago that actually ties back into the main canon of the series due to its original story from the series creator.

Thankfully there is now a great way to check out Sword Art Online’s first movie as Sword Art Online the Movie -Ordinal Scale- is now streaming on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Ireland. The film is available in both its original Japanese audio with English subtitles and English dubbed audio tracks, so fans of either experience will be able to get their fix.

First opening in Japan back in 2017, and featuring an original story from series creator Reki Kawahara, Sword Art Online the Movie -Ordinal Scale- is officially described by Crunchyroll as such, “In 2022, the world of virtual reality was upended by the arrival of a new invention from a genius programmer, Akihiko Kayaba. Called NerveGear, it was the first full-dive system and with it, came endless possibilities to VRMMORPGs. In 2026, a new machine called the Augma is developed to compete against the NerveGear and its successor, the Amusphere.

A next-gen wearable device, the Augma doesn’t have a full-dive function like its predecessors. Instead, it uses Augmented Reality (AR) to get players into the game. It is safe, user-friendly and lets users play while they are conscious, making it an instant hit on the market. The most popular game on the system is “Ordinal Scale” (aka: OS), an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma. Asuna and the gang have already been playing OS for a while, by the time Kirito decides to join them. They’re about to find out that Ordinal Scale isn’t all fun and games…”

Will you be checking out Sword Art Online the Movie -Ordinal Scale- now that it's on Crunchyroll?