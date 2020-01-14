Sword Art Online Meets Persona in This New Promo

With Sword Art Online in the thick of its second half of the franchise’s third season, Alicization – War Of Underworld, the series is looking to amplify the hype levels just a tad by announcing that an official crossover between the digital world of Kirito and the virtual landscape of Persona 5 will be merging in an upcoming collaboration. While all the details about what this meeting of the worlds will entail have yet to be revealed, it’s clear that Joker and Kirito are going to have a meeting of the minds in this upcoming storyline.

The crossover was announced via the Official Twitter Account for the Sword Art Online mobile game, Sword Art Online Memory Defrag, leading us to believe that the current video game will be taking aspects from the Persona universe and incorporating them into an upcoming event for fans of both series:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Persona 5 was considered to be one of the best games released for the Playstation 4, taking us into the world of the “Phantom Thieves”, a group of high schoolers who use their “Personas” in order to change the world, one heart at a time. Based on the popularity of the game, a new version will be released this year in the form of Persona 5 Royal, which will revisit the events of the initial release while also adding in new characters and villains for the protagonists to encounter.

What do you think the newest crossover between Persona 5 and Sword Art Online will entail? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime,

If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld will be making its grand return in April for its explosive finale, and this final cour of the series will mark the end of not only the War of Underworld but the entire Alicization story.

Persona 5 Royal is set to release for PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Persona 5 right here.