Sword Art Online Preview Teases Asuna v Alice Fight

Sword Art Online: Alicization is now adapting Volume 16 of the original light novel series and has officially kicked off the “Alicization Exploding” arc of the third season. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld showcased this with a big update to its opening theme sequence, and the latest episode took it one step further by seeing Asuna finally make her way into Underworld. Asuna’s debut in the Underworld comes with an edge, however, as she has signed into one of the three “Goddess” accounts still in the system. But she’s not quite going to be accepted with open arms.

The preview for War of Underworld Episode 10 teases Asuna’s touching down into this new virtual world, but also sees how she reacts to Kirito’s currently terrible situation. But before she can fully absorb it, she’s attacked by his current guardian, Alice.

Episode 10 of the series is titled “Goddess of Creation Stacia,” and although Asuna is confirmed to be using this God level super account in the real world, it’s not exactly a given that she will be treated as such in front of the Fluctlights. Seeing Alice react to her so violently does tease that Asuna won’t be accepted right away, but that’s sure to clear up once Asuna gets to explain that she means to save Kirito by coming here.

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”