Sword Art Online Shocks Fans with Bloodiest War of Underworld Episode Yet
Sword Art Online: Alicization has not been shying away from more intense moments and bloodier battles, but things really took a turn for the shocking with the newest War of Underworld episode. The fights have been plenty bloody since the War of Underworld arc first began, but now the stakes are much higher and a lot more violent than before as Asuna, Sinon, and Leafa continue to hold off PoH and Subtilizer. This begins with Sinon losing both of her legs with a single gun blast, a returning Enji losing his arms, and then really goes for broke with Leafa.
As Leafa notes that her goddess ability in the Underworld grants her quirk regeneration and healing, she fends off an entire army of the invading American players on her own. Through this fight she takes several bloody hits, with spears puncturing numerous wounds in her back. As soon as she removes them and heals herself, one final spear lands right in her eye as blood splatters across the screen.
Pulling out the spear results in another fountain of blood, and Leafa is able to heal herself though she is noticeably ragged afterward. Seeing some of the more toned down moments of the season so far, fans certainly weren't expecting to see such a gory and bloody scene play out on screen. Read on to see how fans are reacting to Sword Art Online taking out Leafa's eye in such a gruesome way, and let us know what you think!
Surprised to see the series raises the stakes like this? Is it just par for the course for this show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Press F to Pay Respects
Leafa just got shot right in the eye ......... damn— Amir Sabrin (@_Amir02_) August 9, 2020
The war will end soon #SAO #sao_anime #SAOAL #leafa pic.twitter.com/AVi2ouhPFh
It's Just One of the Wild Injuries in the Episode!
Finally watched the new SAO ep. I couldnt stop laughing when Leafa got speared in the eye or when Sion got her legs blasted off. Comedy gold pic.twitter.com/aYX8LFukvl— Sleeps (@sleepyJuans) August 9, 2020
There's No Way They'd...Oh
They cut pretty much every heavy gore scene so far so I guess Leafa's eye scene is not gonna show up eith- oh fuck. #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/ehahLDiGoV— Daniel (@ACertainDaniel) August 8, 2020
Real Emotional Whiplash Here
Ngl when yuna started to sing that sent chills down my back. When eiji became a fucking ninja that sent chills down my back. And my got leafa getting shot in the eye that was fucking graphic 😂 pic.twitter.com/sRW8NJUJAB— Hype Drago | ドラゴ (@DragoSFMAA) August 8, 2020
"Just Shocking"
this scene, was shocking, i was with all the hype and suddenly, bitch a motherfucker spear into Leafa’s eye. just Shocking #sao #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/KGxQLFjDD8— Machta, J (@UrBoiYe) August 8, 2020
And She Just Kept Going!
MEANWHILE, LEAFA/SUGUHA. THE BAD BITCH OF THIS EPISODE AND PROBABLY SEASON UNLESS THEY PROVE ME WRONG. WHAT LEAFA WENT THROUGH, IS SOME GOD AWFUL, HARSH SHIT. BUT SHE KEPT ON FIGHTING. SHE GOT STABBED THROUGH HER MOTHERFUCKING EYE. AND STILL KEPT HAULING ASS pic.twitter.com/mcLttsAn5o— ❄IceDragonSlayerX❄@😶Thinking about life😶 (@IceDragSlayerX) August 8, 2020
Leafa Just Takes So Many Ls
A1 really loves to mess my Leafa up huh, New sao episode was so intense lol.. pic.twitter.com/qK32ECViUv— Yoselín (@WaifusQueen) August 8, 2020
She Really Can't Catch a Break...
Poor Leafa can’t catch a break 🚶♂️#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/etdYw5FBOn— Saya | (busy with exams) (@civsone_) August 8, 2020
