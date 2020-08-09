Sword Art Online Shocks Fans with Bloodiest War of Underworld Episode Yet

Sword Art Online: Alicization has not been shying away from more intense moments and bloodier battles, but things really took a turn for the shocking with the newest War of Underworld episode. The fights have been plenty bloody since the War of Underworld arc first began, but now the stakes are much higher and a lot more violent than before as Asuna, Sinon, and Leafa continue to hold off PoH and Subtilizer. This begins with Sinon losing both of her legs with a single gun blast, a returning Enji losing his arms, and then really goes for broke with Leafa.

As Leafa notes that her goddess ability in the Underworld grants her quirk regeneration and healing, she fends off an entire army of the invading American players on her own. Through this fight she takes several bloody hits, with spears puncturing numerous wounds in her back. As soon as she removes them and heals herself, one final spear lands right in her eye as blood splatters across the screen.

Pulling out the spear results in another fountain of blood, and Leafa is able to heal herself though she is noticeably ragged afterward. Seeing some of the more toned down moments of the season so far, fans certainly weren't expecting to see such a gory and bloody scene play out on screen. Read on to see how fans are reacting to Sword Art Online taking out Leafa's eye in such a gruesome way, and let us know what you think!

