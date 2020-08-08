Sword Art Online Surprises with Ordinal Scale Return in War of Underworld

Sword Art Online's War of Underworld continues to feel like not only the final part of the Alicization saga, but the entire series as a whole as the newest episode of the series brought back two surprising returning fan favorites from Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale. As the War of Underworld continues to involve past enemies from the Aincrad and Gun Gale Online arcs, it's also been seeing a combined effort from all of Kirito and Asuna's allies introduced through the series thus far. Now with the newest episode, those allies include two powerful movie characters who made their surprise return.

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Episode 17 sees nearly all of Japan's forces felled by Vassago's (who is confirmed to be PoH from the Aincrad arc) attacks, and Asuna and the others have to sit by helplessly as PoH continues to berate and threaten Kirito's comatose body. As he prepares to make his final move, a beam of light suddenly emits from the sky as Yuna and Eiji from the Ordinal Scale film make their way to the Underworld in one last ditch effort to help.

Thanks to his growth in the film, Eiji is no longer afraid of combat and keeps up with PoH's movements. Boosted by Yuna's song, Eiji is given a strength boost and the confidence to return to his Nautilus character he held during the events of the Aincrad arc. But unfortunately, PoH proves to be so strong that all they can do with their major return appearance is stall for time.

Although their re-appearance in the series is short, and mostly a great nod to fans who saw Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale, this did buy those on the outside enough time to run a new program to hopefully bring Kirito out of his comatose state. It was also a way to show just how far these two have come since the last time we had seen them in the film taking place in between the second and third seasons of the anime series.

