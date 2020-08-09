Sword Art Online: Aliczation Dub Joins Funimation and Crunchyroll

Sword Art Online is back in action, and the show is faring well in light of its recent return. The show came back at the start of the summer cour to finish out its War of Underworld arc. And if you have been waiting to watch Sword Art Online: Alicization dubbed from the get-go, you can check it out now.

And why is that? Well, the dubbed season has been added to two of the biggest anime streamers out there. Funimation and Crunchyroll have licensed the dubbed anime, and they have already started airing it.

According to Anime News Network, both Funimation and Crunchyroll have the dubbed season of Sword Art Online available. Funimation has episodes 1 - 24 available for all of you hardcore fans, but Crunchyroll's addition spans around the globe.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

"Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the first 24 English-dubbed episodes of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime on Friday at 5:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland," Anime News Network explains.

Currently, fans are excited to check out the big anime, and it is not hard to see why. Sword Art Online is one of the biggest anime titles to come from Japan. It's most recent season got started back in October 2018, and audiences have given it unfitted praise since the first day. Now, netizens can check out the anime dubbed on Crunchyroll and watch latter-season episodes over on Funimation.

If you want to know more about this new season, then you have come to the right place. You can check out the full synopsis of Sword Art Online: Alicization below!

"Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light."

Will you be tuning into the dubbed take on this season? Or will you continue treating yourself to the subbed version? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

