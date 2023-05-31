Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 Reveals Release Date With First Trailer

Teenage Euthanasia is coming back to Adult Swim later this Summer, and Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 has set the release date for its new episodes with the first trailer giving fans the first look at what to expect! The Adult Swim original animated series created by Alyson Levy and Alissa Nutting wrapped up its run back in the Fall of 2021, and it was officially announced last Spring that Teenage Euthanasia would indeed be returning for a new season of episodes. While fans got a brief look at the new season during Adult Swim's April Fool's Day joke earlier this year, thankfully Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 isn't far off.

Adult Swim has announced that Teenage Euthanasia will be premiering on Sunday, July 23rd at midnight ET/PT, with the episodes being available to stream with Max the next day. Showing off the first look at what to expect from this next wave of wacky episodes, Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 has also debuted its first trailer revealing that things are getting even wilder in Florida with new faces, new stories, and more. You can check out the first trailer for Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 below:

How to Watch Teenage Euthanasia Season 2

Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, July 23rd at midnight ET/PT, with its episodes available to stream with Max the next day. Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 will be running for ten episodes in total, and feature a returning voice cast with the likes of Maria Bamford, Bebe Neuwirth, Jo Firestone, and Tim Robinson all confirmed thus far. There will also be a ton of guest voices for the new episodes too with Ann Dowd, Chris Redd, H. Jon Benjamin, J. Smith Cameron, Janelle James, Jinkx Monsoon, Joe Pera, Kieran Culkin, Lori Tan Chinn, Sophia Bush, Tim Heidecker, and Ziwe Fumudoh all slated thus far.

Adult Swim teases Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 as such, "This season, Uncle Pete (Robinson) discovers the existence of foreskin and makes friends with a mobster's limo. Trophy (Bamford) is elected mayor of Fort Gator and finds her calling in sexual education. Annie (Firestone) becomes a teen doctor and continues her quest to be more than a two-hour hang. And Baba (Neuwirth) fills in for a deceased morning shock jock and goes bear hunting. There's also a very charismatic goat."

Are you going to be checking out Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 when it hits Adult Swim this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!