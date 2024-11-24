The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Trailer Shares First Look at the Anime’s New Girlfriends

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is coming back for Season 2 of the anime next year, and fans have finally gotten the full look at Rentaro Aijo’s next wave of girlfriends with a new trailer. Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa’s The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You made its TV anime debut last year and quickly became one of the most notable romantic comedy releases of the last few years. Because rather than Rentaro having to choose from a group of potential love interests, he and everyone involved decided to pursue their relationships anyway.

Rentaro now has six girlfriends as of the end of the first season, and he’s steadily going to work towards the 100 soulmates he’s destined to date unless each of them dies a horrible death upon rejection. This continues with the next wave of girlfriends being teased in the new trailer for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2, and you can check it out in the video above as the anime prepares for its return to screens as of next January.

When Does The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Release?

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 will be premiering on January 12th next year as part of the upcoming Winter 2025 anime schedule. The staff from the first season is set to return with Hikaru Sato directing the season for Bibury Animation Studio, Takashi Aoshima handling the scripts, Akane Yano handling the character designs, and eba composing the music once more. The voice cast from the first season is also set to return too with Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen, Sumire Uesaka as Hahari Hanazono, and Shigeru Chiba as God.

Joining The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You for Season 2 are the new girlfriends highlighted in the trailer, Amane Shindo as Kurumi Haraga, Rie Takahashi as Iku Suto, Lynn as Mimimi Utsukushisugi, and Kanon Takao as Meme Kakure. Each of these girlfriends will also be uniting as the Rentaro Family for the new opening theme for the season, “Arigato, Daisuki ni Natte Kurete” as well (which you can actually hear in action in this newest trailer).

The 100 Girlfriends Is Going to Be One to Watch

If Season 2 is anything like the first season, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is going to be one of the standout new releases of 2025 overall. It’s a wild romantic comedy unlike anything else. Because while fans have been essentially trained to expect the lead male character to fawn over potential love interests before eventually choosing one, Rentaro instead is out to make all of his romantic interests happy by any means necessary. Dating 100 girls might seem like an impossible task, but that’s not the case for Rentaro.

He constantly works 24/7 in order to please all of them, and they all love him in turn. It’s greatest success is that despite all of the girls at the center of the series who could definitely be fan favorites, it’s still Rentaro that’s ultimately the best as he goes above and beyond his human limits to make his love dreams come true. And that’s only scratching the surface of it all as The 100 Girlfriends has much more to enjoy as the fans learn more about each girlfriend and they’re added to the overall rhythm. It’s just wacky fun.