The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Locks Down Release Date: What You Need to Know

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is finally coming back for Season 2, so here's everything you need to know that it has locked down its January 2025 release date. Romantic comedy anime are a tough nut to crack, and the problem only gets more exacerbated when that romance expands to a wider group of potential love interests. It leads fans to usually pick their favorite and root for their successful love life when it's all said and done, but one series last year got a ton of attention for eschewing that idea and doing its own thing.

The anime adaptation for Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You made its debut last Fall and was one of the most surprising releases of last year overall. Instead of introducing fans to a male lead and the many potential love interests he could pursue, it instead introduced fans to Rentaro Aijo, someone who needs to successfully meet and romance 100 soul mates unless they all die a horrible fate. Now the anime is finally coming back for Season 2 in January. Check out its newest poster below:

(Photo: Poster for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 - Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Release Date Revealed

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 has confirmed it will be premiering on January 12th in Japan as part of the Winter 2025 anime season kicking off next year. This next batch of episodes will also be introducing the next wave of girlfriends for Rentaro, and they have been added to the voice cast as well. New additions for the season include Amane Shindo as Kurumi Haraga, Rie Takahashi as Iku Suto, Lynn as Mimimi Utsukushisugi, and Kanon Takao as Meme Kakure.

These new girlfriends are highlighted in the newest poster for the season, and there's an additional girlfriend revealed here, Meido Mei, the Hanazono Family maid. She was introduced in the first season of the series, and is voiced by Suzuko Mimori. But now that she's confirmed to be joining the line up of the Rentaro Family girlfriends, we'll soon be seeing how she will be brought into the fold in full in the coming season. As seen with the others, all it takes is looking into each other's eyes before the soulmate electricity between them connects them with one another.

Why You Should Watch The 100 Girlfriends

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is sort of a game changing series for the romantic comedy genre as whole. The series does not shy away from its polyamory for its main character (and really isn't the first to explore that kind of idea), but it's not in the way you might expect. Because while the anime will enjoy its more fan service elements that fans of this particular genre might hope to see, it's really well done in how it approaches those things. There might be six girlfriends for the lead, but Rentaro is always sure that each of them feels as equally loved as the next.

Each of these new characters not only get moments to flesh out their respective personalities, but then they get to expand even further when interacting with each other. It's the opposite of a series where only one of the love interests gets a happy ending, and instead is more hopeful in making all of its characters happy. In fact, it does so to such a degree that even with so many girlfriends, Rentaro himself might hilariously be the best character in the series as a whole. You can check out the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.