The Apothecary Diaries Confirms Summer 2026 Return With a Special Project

Based on the famous mystery romance novel by Natsu Hyuuga, The Apothecary Diaries’ anime concluded its second season in July 2025. Just like the first season, Season 2 ran for two cours, leaving several unanswered questions behind. The story takes a major turn with Jinshi revealing his true identity as the. The anime has announced a sequel, but has yet to reveal more information about it. In the meantime, the series is returning in Summer 2026 with a special Summer Garden Party event. The event is scheduled to be held at the Pacifico Yokohama National Hall on August 15th, 2026. The voices behind Maomao (Aoi Yuki) and Jinshi (Takeo Otsuka) will also make their appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More voice actors might also participate in the party, although their names haven’t been released yet per the latest update on The Apothecary Diaries’ official website. The event will include two performances, one in the afternoon and the other in the evening. The information was shared on the official website of the anime, which also addressed fans’ anticipation of the sequel. While there have been no major updates about a sequel, the website promises to reveal further details of the event at a later date. Additionally, the anime’s fourth Blu-ray volume will be released on October 15th, 2025. Apart from the additional bonuses, it will also include a ticket priority sales application for the Garden Party.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Sequel

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The Apothecary Diaries has been setting up the Shi Clan’s rebellion since the first season. Everything from Suirei’s plotting to Loulan becoming a Concubine was part of an elaborate plan. Being the Imperial Brother and the Crown Prince at the time, Jinshi was the prime target. However, he evaded the danger thanks to Maomao’s genius. By the end of the second season, the Shi Clan went all out with their rebellion, only to meet a fitting end at the hands of Jinshi and his army.

Since he has revealed his true identity in front of everyone, Jinshi can’t go back to working in the Rear Palace. That’s why he is now overlooking his official duties as a member of the royal family. On the other hand, Maomao is back in the Verdigris House, but this time, as an apothecary. Even though the duo has quite a distance between them, they will continue to work together and solve mysteries surrounding the kingdom. According to the announcement trailer, the upcoming sequel the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing. The story will take them outside of the palace once again, adapting the fifth volume of the novel.

Maomao and Jinshi’s Relationship Will Only Continue to Grow

Image Courtesy of TOHO

After breaking free from his shell, Jinshi doesn’t plan on holding back in front of Maomao at all. Although viewers have been aware of his feelings for a while now, Maomao still doesn’t see him in a romantic way. The Moon Prince may have a long way to go, but the story will only continue to show the progress in their relationship from this point on. It’s clear that Jinshi doesn’t plan on giving up even after Maomao left the palace. He will continue his sudden visits, although Maomao may find him a bother, but she doesn’t send him away either. Almost everyone around the two, including Basen and the owner of the Verdigris House, is cheering them on.

H/T: The Apothecary Diaries official website