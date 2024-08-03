The Apothecary Diaries Exec on How Maomao Differs From Other Heroines

The Apothecary Diaries is now in the works on returning with a new season of the anime next year, and the director behind it all opened up about how Maomao stands out from other anime heroines. The anime adaptation taking on Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino’s original The Apothecary Diaries light novel franchise made its debut earlier this year as one of the secret gems of 2024. This series might have gone under for its romance, but through its debut season proved just how unique of a central dynamic fans would be treated to the more than central connection develops.

It was no surprise as to why a second season of The Apothecary Diaries was announced to be in the works shortly after that first season came to an end, and it’s been such a success that fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Maomao and Jinshi when the anime returns next year. Speaking to ComicBook about Maomao during Anime Expo 2024 earlier this Summer, The Apothecary Diaries director Norihiro Naganuma explained why she is so different is that because she uses all of her knowledge to become a hidden strength.

How Maomao is Different

“I think what makes the Maomao really powerful is that her strength doesn’t always come from a strength she was born with,” Naganuma stated. “She uses her knowledge and the experience that she’s gained over time to face all kinds of situations. Plus, she has a very strong sense of justice, and she hates losing.” This very much describes Maomao perfectly, and serves as a reason why fans were so in love with the character by the time the first season reached its end.

As for the anime's future, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is now in the works for a release some time in 2025. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes hit, you can now find the first season exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.