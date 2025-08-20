The Apothecary Diaries Hypes Season 2 Home Release With Stunning New Look

The Apothecary Diaries concluded its Season 2 after the chaotic fight against the Shi Clan members. Ever since the first season, the anime was gr the stage for the Shi Clan’s rebellion. From Suirei’s seemingly unconnected schemes to Loulan’s arrival at the Rear Palace as a Pure Consort, everything was part of an elaborate plan. The story takes a turn for the worse in the second cour of Season 2, when Suirei kidnaps Maomao and takes her to a village of the Shi Clan. This compels Jinshi to accept Lakan’s advice and shed all pretenses as an Eunuch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He assumes his true identity as the Moon Prince and puts an end to the rebellion. Despite being one of the most powerful clans in the kingdom, the Shi Clan met its end in a single night. Loulan was believed to be dead, but she somehow survived and escaped the country. In the upcoming sequel, the story will focus on the palace politics, which may be in shambles after Jinshi stops hiding himself. However, the release date of the sequel or any information has yet to be revealed. As fans await more updates, the anime confirmed the release date of the fourth Blu-ray.

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The fourth Blu-ray volume of the anime will be released on October 15th, 2025. The cover features Jinshi in all his glory as he raises his sword to fight against the Shi Clan. He is donning his armor and a ponytail as the Moon Prince, and not as an Eunuch of the Rear Palace. The anime also shares another visual with Jinshi, Maomao, and Loulan, the three central characters in the second cour of the anime. The three of them are standing in front of the snowy mountain where the stronghold of the Shi Clan is located.

The release date is only for Japanese fans, while the international release, including the dubbed version, hasn’t been revealed yet. It’s listed at the price of 14,850 yen with taxes (approx 100 USD). The disc will come with Japanese subtitles, and it will include bonus footage in addition to the final six episodes of Season 2. Additionally, there will be a three-sided back cover along with original illustrations by Yukiko Nakatani, the anime’s character designer. Apart from these, the box will also contain a special booklet and a mini art collection, each having 40 pages.

Lastly, the anime has planned a special Garden Party on August 15th, 2026. It will take place in Pacifico Yokohama National Hall, where the voices behind Maomao (Aoi Yuki) and Jinshi (Takeo Otsuka) will make an appearance. Two performances are scheduled for the day, one in the afternoon and the other in the evening. The upcoming event may also include more voice actors, but their names haven’t been revealed yet. The Blu-ray box will contain a special event ticket priority sales application. You can catch up on the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

H/T: The Apothecary Diaries official website