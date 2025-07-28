The Apothecary Diaries Returns With a Surprise Series Before the Anime Sequel

The Apothecary Diaries concluded its second season in July 2025, but didn’t keep fans waiting for long, immediately confirming a sequel with an announcement trailer. Better still, while the details about the sequel have yet to be revealed, fans can read The Apothecary Diaries: Xiaolan’s Story manga. The spin-off was released in March 2025, and on July 24th, 2025, Square Enix’s Manga Up made it available for global fans in English. Written by the original creator, Natsu Hyuuga, and illustrated/adapted by Itsuki Nanao and Toko Shino, the spin-off follows the main events of the story from Xiaolan’s point of view. It also features her backstory and how she ended up working in the Rear Palace as a servant girl.

Xiaolan was introduced in the first episode of the anime and has been Maomao’s friend ever since. She also knew Maomao was educated despite the fact that the latter was hiding her abilities at the beginning of the story. During the events of the second season, Xiaolan’s tenure ended at the Rear Palace. However, thanks to Maomao’s help, she got acquainted with a Concubine and got another job. While Xiaolan may not be a major character in the overall narrative, she still has a crucial role as one of Maomao’s closest friends. Since the main story doesn’t delve deeper into her character, we get to see a new side of her through the spin-off manga.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Anime Sequel

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The official announcement didn’t clarify the format of the sequel, so it’s unclear if we will get a third season or a canon film. Since the first two seasons ran for two cours each, adapting one novel volume for each cour, we can expect a similar format for the sequel as well. The Shi Clan’s rebellion shook the kingdom upside down, as there had been a shift in power after the fall of one of the most influential clans. The person most affected by it is Jinshi, who abandoned his fake identity as an eunuch and revealed himself to be the Moon Prince Ka Zuigetsu.

Image Courtesy of TOHO

He led the royal army in an attempt to put out the flames of rebellion. However, even though he has succeeded, there’s still a lot of work piled up for him. He will no longer be working as the manager of the Rear Palace but will oversee his duties as the Imperial brother. Not only that, but Maomao returns to the Verdigris House since she can’t work in the Rear Palace anymore after Concubine Gyokoyou gave birth to a prince.

Although the two are living separately for now, they will continue to work together as shown in he announcement trailer. During the final stretch of the second season, Loulan handed him a note that included the possible events that would happen in the country. Additionally, the series’ best duo will work together to unravel the mystery behind the “damage” in the northern farming villages. The sequel will cover the fifth volume of the light novel, following the events that take place after the fourth volume’s conclusion.

