The Critic’s Jon Lovitz Asks Fans to Help Bring Back ’90s Classic

The Critic just might have a chance at coming back with a revival as the main star behind it is asking fans for their help in making it happen. It’s been a wild time to be an animation fan as the last few years have seen some franchises get shut down or erased entirely, but many others have been able to get a new shot at life with full revival or sequel projects. For adult animation fans, it seems to be a more fruitful endeavor than ever to have an adult animated series…especially when it comes to bringing back already established names.

Adult animated franchises like Beavis and Butt-Head, Futurama, and King of the Hill have found success with their own revivals or are currently working on new releases, but there’s one series from that era that hasn’t really been brought up in the same conversation. That’s all changed, however, as following series creator (and The Simpsons showrunner) Al Jean reached out for fan interest in a potential return for The Critic, main star Jon Lovitz has taken to social media about the idea as well.

Please like this post and spread the word! So we can show the studio, how many people want it! pic.twitter.com/OD7KdzDkAE — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) March 28, 2025

Is The Critic Coming Back?

The Critic series creator Al Jean first took to social media with an interesting question to fans, “Just curious … how many would like to see the Critic, with @realjonlovitz return.” Lovitz then followed up the idea with the following message to fans for their help in how to make an actual return happen, “Critic Fans!!!! You keep telling me you want it back. I’ve been trying for years! Well, now, creator Al Jean is on board!!! If you want it back, we need your help! Please like this post and spread the word! So we can show the studio, how many people want it!” It’s an exciting prospect for sure.

Lovitz and Jean taking to social media to gauge interest in a new version of The Critic could mean that bringing it back might actually be a possibility. Much like fans have seen with other franchises making a comeback in recent years, there’s a chance that The Critic could be one of these big revivals as well. But there is a bit of an issue to getting to that level as Jean has previously mentioned how the series’ rights have held it back from returning, but things could have changed in some significant ways in the last few years.

What Is The Critic?

Fans of The Simpsons might recognize Jon Lovitz‘s Jay Sherman from the crossover episode, “A Star is Burns,” but The Critic enjoyed quite a lot of success of its own. It just never quite hit the same heights thanks to shuffling from its launch on ABC in 1994 before ending back on Fox in 1995. The show was unceremoniously cancelled after two seasons despite its effort to shake things up with new characters, new designs, and more, but the show always retained its cynical eye on Hollywood either way.

The Critic follows the titular critic, Jay Sherman, as he navigates his life of reviewing movies all while keeping his bosses happy and spending time with his son. It was a very unique series that would work well within the modern movie landscape. Movies are made and promoted differently these days, so a Jay who has to deal with these changes while keeping his critical core intact would make for a great modern day watch.

Do you want to see The Critic return for a new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!