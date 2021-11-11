The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 to Drop New Info Soon

The Devil is a Part-Timer has been off the radar for years at this point. For those who don’t know, the comedic fantasy made its leap to the television all the way back in 2013, and it did well enough by fans. In the following years, The Devil is a Part-Timer has only dug in a deeper niche, and it seems an update on season two is slated to go down soon.

The report comes from popular fan pages like AnimeTV_JP. If the info is good, it turns out The Devil is a Part-Timer is gearing up for a big update. After all, season two is on its way, and fans are dying to learn more about Satan and his gig as MgRonald’s.

The report suggests an update is slated for December 12, so fans are about a month out from the update. Little info has been given on The Devil is a Part-Timer since season two was announced, so any kind of update is a good one. Most fans are crossing their fingers for a key visual at the minimum, but this update could contain details about season two’s crew.

After all, things are up in the air when it comes to season two. The anime did confirm more episodes are on the way, but fans aren’t sure if studio White Fox will oversee The Devil is a Part-Timer this time around. Director Naoto Hosoda has also been quiet about the comeback, so their involvement is far from certain. The same goes for stars like Ryota Osaka and Yoko Hikasa, but fans feel more confident about the cast’s reprisal in this case.

As for those unfamiliar with this series, you have plenty of time to introduce yourself to The Devil is a Part-Timer. The series, which began as a light novel under Satoshi Wagahara and 029, kicked off in 2011. The story focuses on Satan as the demon lord goes to war in hopes of conquering Ente Isla, a hellish underworld that is separate from our own. After meeting a righteous hero named Emilia, Satan is forced to flee with his righthand man to Earth, and he takes up a fast-food gig to survive. But when Satan meets Emilia in his human disguise, things get wild for the demon, and a bevy of hijinks ensue for the stars.

What do you think about this upcoming update? Are you ready for The Devil is a Part-Timer to make its comeback with season two?