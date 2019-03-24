New ‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Anime Series is Coming to Netflix

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is one of the most popular gag manga turned anime series, and while it officially “concluded” with a finale special last year, fans are still hankering for more of this anime series. Luckily, Netflix is continuing on its huge push in developing and licensing anime series and picked up Saiki K as one of their efforts.

Announced during their panel at AnimeJapan 2019, Netflix confirmed that they will be producing a new Saiki K anime series as a Netflix Original production. Netflix Japan shared photos of the announcement to their Twitter account, and you can check it out below.

Though there’s currently not much information about the new anime series, Netflix confirmed that Hiroaki Sakurai will be returning from the previous series to direct it for EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff. Fans in the United States recently were able to catch the special finale on Netflix earlier this month.

This final Saiki K episode is billed as a “Season 3” of the service, but it’s really a special “conclusion” anime adapting the final chapters of Shuichi Aso’s original manga. The 55 minute special sees Kusuo and the rest of his classmates go on a trip to Oshimai-City (“oshimai” hilariously translates to “The End”), and brings in big additions like Kusuo Saiki’s older brother, Kusuke (voiced by Kenji Nojima), Reita Toritsuka (Natsuki Hanae), and Cat Tank.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was one of the most popular gag manga series to come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so each new season of the anime has been received well critically and commercially.

