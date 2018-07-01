Netflix Adds ‘The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K.’ Season 2

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is one of the most popular gag anime and manga series, and now fans who were hooked by the first season can finally watch the second season of the series.

Netflix US has just added the second season of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., and now fans can continue the fun ride.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Season 2 (12 Episodes, Sub) is now on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/JG9BccqGc9 — Netflix Anime U.S. (@NetflixAnime) June 27, 2018

The second season of the series lasts for 12 episodes at thirty minutes each (which is less than the 24 episode first season), and is available in its native Japanese with English subtitles. The lack of an English dub will definitely come as a blow to fans who were fans of Funimation’s work on the first season.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has also announced it will released a short one-shot manga for The Disastrous Life of Saiki K as part of its celebration for its 50th Anniversary. It’s one of many series getting one-shots like Haikyuu!!, Black Clover, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Shueisha also opened an exhibit celebrating its 50th Anniversary by highlighting many of its famous stories over the years.

For those unfamiliar with The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, the series was first created by Shuichi Aso. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2012, and has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well. The second season of the series began airing in Japan last January, and ran for 24 episodes.

Returning characters for the season include Kusuo (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya), Shun (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki), and Riki (Daisuke Ono), while the second season will see the debut of new characters such as Hiroshi Sato, Imu Rifuta (voiced by M.A.O.), Mikoto Aiura (voiced by Eri Kitamura), and Toma Akechi (voiced by Yuuki Kaji).