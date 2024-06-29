The Irregular at Magic High School Movie Announced

The Irregular at Magic High School wrapped up the third season of the anime, and has announced it's coming back for a new movie taking on the next big arc of the franchise! The Irregular at Magic High School kicked off this year with the 10th anniversary celebration of its original anime adaptation debut, and the third season of the TV series returned to adapt a few more arcs from Tsutomu Sato's original light novels. With this new slate of episodes adapting three new arcs, the anime franchise is planning to go all out for the next arc, Yotsuba Succession Arc.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 aired its final episode together with the rest of the ending Spring 2024 anime schedule (to make way for the new anime coming this Summer), and with it announced the anime's plans to continue with a new feature film for the Yotsuba Succession Arc. which takes place in Volume 16 of the original light novels. To celebrate this announcement, you can check out the announcement trailer for the new The Irregular at Magic High School movie in the video above and first poster for the film below.

How to Watch The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

If you wanted to catch up with the anime now that Season 3 has come to an end and the new movie is in the works, you can find The Irregular at Magic High School now streaming with Crunchyroll. Both the first two seasons of the TV anime and Reminiscence Arc movie are streaming along with the Miyuki focused spin-off anime, The Honor Student at Magic High School together with the now complete third season of the series as well.

They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."

A release date, window, staff, or potential returning voice cast have yet to be announced for the upcoming The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc movie so there's still plenty of time to catch up with the anime's releases until then.