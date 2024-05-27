The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Teases Next Arc With Trailer, Poster

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 is getting ready for its next arc, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the trailer and poster for the Ancient City Insurrection Arc! The Irregular at Magic High School was one of the big franchises fans were excited to see return with new episodes this Spring, and the third season of the anime has already made it through two major arcs through its episodes released thus far. But that's far from it as another major arc is coming our way as the season nears its end.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 will be kicking off the Ancient City Insurrection Arc with Episode 9 of the series airing later this week, and will be throwing the Shiba siblings into the center of a wild new conflict with tons of new foes and allies. To get the first idea of what's coming in the next arc, you can check out the trailer for The Irregular at Magic High School: Ancient City Insurrection Arc in the video above and first poster for the new episodes below.

How to Watch The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School: Ancient City Insurrection Arc will begin with Episode 9 of the anime airing on Friday, May 31st. These new episodes will be introducing the new ending theme titled "Shion no Hanataba wo," as performed by ASCA for its run. Jimmy Stone returned to directing the new season for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music. The core returning cast returned as well with Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai, Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba, Takuma Terashima as Leonhart Saijo, and more.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime now that it's working its way through Season 3, you can find The Irregular at Magic High School now streaming with Crunchyroll. Both the first two seasons of the TV anime and Reminiscence Arc movie are streaming along with the Miyuki focused spin-off anime, The Honor Student at Magic High School.

They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."