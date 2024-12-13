The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Is Here

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings, this holiday season is filled with Blu-rays and books as well as the arrival of the The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime in theaters. The film will have it’s own Blu-ray release of course, and it all starts today with the launch of the film in 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. However, collectors will undoubtedly want to get their hands on the 4K Steelbook edition, which features Helm Hammerhand and his daughter Héra on the cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, you can pre-order all versions of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim here at Universal Pictures’ own GRUV site with free shipping. Try the code SIGNUP20 for a 20% discount on any single item. Listings are also live here on Amazon, and they should be available to pre-order shortly. A release date and special features have yet to be announced, but this article will be updated when that information becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out more about the film below.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim About?

Set 183 years before the events of the LOTR trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg — a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

The original anime feature is narrated by Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan (Miranda Otto, reprising her role from the Jackson films) and features the voices of Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as Héra; Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf, who lead a cast that also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (The Sandman), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Baby Reindeer), Jude Akuwudike (The Little Mermaid), Bilal Hasna (3 Body Problem), and Janine Duvitski (Doctor Who: The Seventh Doctor).

Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) directs from a script by Jeffrey Addiss (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) & Will Matthews (Life in a Year) and Phoebe Gittins (The Sorrows) & Arty Papageorgiou. Jackson serves as executive producer alongside Fran Walsh (Mortal Engines), Sam Register (DC’s Creature Commandos), Carolyn Blackwood (His Dark Materials), and Toby Emmerich (The Hobbit trilogy).

When Will The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim Be Available To Stream?

Details on a streaming release date haven’t been officially announced, but a good ballpark answer is that the film will be available to stream on Max around February of 2025. Odds are the Blu-ray will arrive on your doorstep around the same time.