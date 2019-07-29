The Prince of Tennis: Best Games OVA Special Releases Trailer

The Prince of Tennis franchise might be gearing up for a huge new anime film releasing next Spring, but before that fans in Japan have been enjoying a special trip down memory lane as a new set of OVAs has been reimagining many of the series’ biggest moments. The Prince of Tennis: BEST GAMES!! features three OVA projects in all, and now that the first two in this series have made their way to Japanese theaters it’s time for the third to make its debut.

The third OVA will focus on Shusuke Fuji and Akaya Kirihara’s match from the Kanto Tournament, and is currently slated for a theatrical release for a limited time in Japan beginning November 15th before releasing on home video in January 2020. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi for M.S.C., The Prince of Tennis BEST GAMES!! is a short special project that recaps many of the series’ best matches. The first episode featured the match between Seishun Academy’s Kunimitsu Tezuka and Hyoutei Academy’s Keigo Atobe, the second highlighted the doubles matches between Shuichiro Oishi and Eiji Kikumaru’s against Hiroshi Yagyu and Masaharu Nio, and Ryo Shishido and Chotaro Otori’s game against Sahadaru Inui and Kaoru Kaido.

Mitsutaka Hirota returns to the series to handle series composition and scripts, Akiharu Ishii is designing the characters, Cher Watanabe is composing the music, and the ending theme of the new special is the first ending song the anime series had, “You got game?” sung by Ryoma Echizen voice actress Junko Minagawa.

This won’t be the only return for the franchise as The Prince of Tennis will be returning for a brand new film outing titled Ryoma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis. The new film will feature an original story that takes place in three-month span between The Prince of Tennis and its sequel, The New Prince of Tennis.

The Prince of Tennis was originally created by Takeshi Konom for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999. The series follows Ryoma Echizen, a tennis prodigy attending a private school famous for its strong tennis players. After making his way onto the school’s team by defeating a number of strong upperclassmen, his team decides to enter the National Middle School Tennis Championship as Ryoma slowly learns his own unique style of tennis and really cements what the sport means to him.

It was later adapted into an anime series by Trans Arts, and ran for 178 episodes. The series was licensed by Viz Media and aired as part of Cartoon Network’s Toonami block in 2006, but was later moved to Toonami’s streaming platform, Toonami Jetstream, for the remainder of its broadcast.