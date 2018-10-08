‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Episode Count Reportedly Revealed

While Fall 2018 is stacked to the brim with huge anime releases, fans are already looking forward to what’s to come in 2019. One of the most anticipated adaptations coming for sure is Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland.

But how long will the adaptation be? A new report is totalling the number of episodes around 12 or 13.

The Promised Neverland anime will be 1 cour (12/13 episodes). (Source: //t.co/Ai5Co3uWQX) pic.twitter.com/CLkhYK4EQD — 💥The Promised Neverland💥 (@TPNManga) October 5, 2018

The Promised Neverland‘s anime adaptation is currently scheduled to release January 2019 in Japan as part of Fuji TV’s “Noitamina” block, a block dedicated to airing anime to expand it beyond its usual demographics. French website Okachi reports that Sarazanmai, the next anime project from the creator of Revolutionary Girl Utena will take over the Noitamina block in April, meaning The Promised Neverland will have ended by then.

With this new date we can speculate that the series’ adaptation will last a single cour of 12 episodes (or 13, but Noitamina block series usually cap off at 12). This makes sense as the series is currently set to adapt the “Escape” arc of the original manga, which ends around 37 chapters in. 12 episodes is a good amount of time to adapt that many chapters and still keep everything well paced and enjoyable.

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. The series will also be holding a special premiere during Jump Festa 2019 in Japan before its official release.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. With eight volumes of the series currently available in Japan, Shueisha has made sure this series has gotten all the support it needs as it quickly takes the magazine by storm.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

