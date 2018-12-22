‘The Promised Neverland’ Reveals Jump Festa Trailer

One of the most anticipated premieres of the 2019 anime year is the adaptation of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland, and its not hard to see why with the latest trailer debuted during Jump Festa 2019.

Fans have gotten regular looks at the series for the past few weeks, but this is most likely the final full trailer for the upcoming adaptation before the series’ full premiere in January.

Premiering January 10 in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block and on Amazon Prime Video, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The Promised Neverland caught on pretty quickly with readers over its short tenure because of the big twist at the opening of the series. Turning into a deadly game of cat and mouse early on, word of mouth helped the series gain momentum pretty quickly as more fans than ever discover the main draw of the series. Expect that popularity to increase even further when the anime premieres in full too as even more fans discover what’s lying in wait.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Conny.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”