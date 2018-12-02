‘The Promised Neverland’ Reveals Premiere Date, New Poster

The Promised Neverland is one of the biggest series premiering its anime adaptation in 2019, and now fans know exactly when in January the series will be launching.

Revealed on the series’ official website (and the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump), The Promised Neverland will be making its anime debut January 10 on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block.

Along with the confirmation of the series’ January 10 premiere, The Promised Neverland also released a cleaner version of the poster seen in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Like before, the poster prominently features the main trio of Emma, Norman, and Ray on top of a clock as it counts down with specialty fork and knife hands in place of the usual hour and minute hands.

There’s a major spoiler in this poster for those who infer what the fork and knife mean, but it’s the kind of twist that will reportedly be revealed by the end of the first episode from those who managed to see it in various premiere events in Japan.

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. UVERworld will be performing the opening theme, “Touch off” for the series, and Co Shu Nie has been tapped to perform the ending theme (with a title that has yet to be revealed as of this writing).

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”