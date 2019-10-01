The Promised Neverland Shocks Fans with Gruesome New Cliffhanger

We may be patiently waiting to hear more news about The Promised Neverland‘s second anime season, and newly announced live-action movie project, but the manga has been steadily building toward the series finale. Teasing that the climax of the final arc is near, this has never been clearer than with the ending of the newest chapter of the series. The series’ central conflict has been getting increasingly violent as the story moves forward, and the final arc of the series has resulted in an all-out war between the humans and the demons.

But as brutality has been a central facet of this final arc, developments haven’t been quite as shocking as one would expect. But that changed as the end of Chapter 152 sees Norman standing alone over a mass of massacred and brutalized demons as he seemingly revels in it.

Well…The Promised Neverland took quite the turn. Norman is legit one of the best characters in Jump history. pic.twitter.com/hWs6skwNHL — Yuma Arclight (@RainSpectre) September 29, 2019

This final arc has challenged Emma in ways she never would have thought when she originally left the boundaries of the Grace Field House orphanage as she not only wants to save the lives of her fellow humans, but of the demons who have been dragged into this conflict unknowingly. Although reuniting with Norman was a cause for celebration, it quickly became clear that he’s gone on a much more radical path than she has as he is set out to kill all the demons.

Chapter 152 sees Emma and Ray try to catch up with Norman after his team has begun their attack on the Demon Queen to stop the fighting between them. Now that she’s brokered a new deal between humanity and the demons, there’s no longer a need for the bloodshed from either side. But the end of 152 reveals that she’s far too late to really make a difference.

The last few chapters have seen the demons begin their attack on the Queen, but were far too weak and thus brutally killed as a result. Then Norman’s team intervened to attack the weakened queen, and with her gone, they set their sights on the Aristocratic demons. At the same time, Emma tries to rush to Norman’s side. But rather than tell Norman he no longer has to fight, it’s clear that there’s no turning back now. It’s too late to stop Norman’s violent revolution.

