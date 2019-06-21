The Promised Neverland Director To Appear At Anime Expo

Anime Expo is shaping up to be an event jam packed with anime merchandise, creators, guests, and attractions that any fan of the medium may be thrilled for. With guests of honor such as the creator of the legendary franchise Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo, and the creator of Ouran High School Host Club, Bisco Hatori, the convention has released another name that should have some fans of a certain orphanage taking notice. Mamoru Kanbe will be attending the convention to offer insight behind the series.

Anime Expo revealed their latest guest of honor on their official Twitter Account:

We are so excited to welcome The Promised Neverland Director Mamoru Kanbe as a Guest of Honor to #AX2019! Learn more → https://t.co/fC3TPkEF2Q pic.twitter.com/B76Op7XPWw — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 13, 2019

The Promised Neverland is a dark story that revolves around a number of orphans, discovering a horrifying secret about their current residence. Rather than being tutored and cared for to potentially be adopted by a loving family, their orphanage essentially serves as a farm. The children are raised to be nothing more than cattle for a number of monsters that await hungrily for these students to reach a certain age to become their dinner.

Taking a different path from a lot of anime on the market, Promised Neverland decides to put our young protagonists into a scenario where physical prowess means nothing, and the main trio of Emma, Ray, and Norman have to figure out the best way to escape their orphanage with not just their own lives, but the lives of every other child as well. It’s a terrifying game of “cat and mouse” that left us on the edge of our seats for its first season.

Anime Expo has also revealed that aside from having exclusive guests, it will have exclusive merchandise in the forms of t-shirts, hoodies, skate decks, and manga releases. With the convention coming up next month at the beginning of July in Los Angeles, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for any more announcements.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”