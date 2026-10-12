One Piece Just Set Up Another Dive Into the Most Tragic Straw Hat’s Painful Past For a Good Reason

One Piece is currently depicting the Elbaph arc, which has reached a crucial stage in its climax, positioning the Straw Hats to evolve and gain new power upgrades to confront the new villains. In the latest chapter, after confirming Zoro’s power upgrade, the series is now beginning to set up the next prominent crew member to receive an upgrade. As most shonen series do, it is revisiting the character’s past to set up a significant power boost. The Straw Hat in question is none other than Sanji, the third-strongest member of the crew, who also has one of the most tragic pasts.

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Initially, the series revealed that Sanji was an orphan and that Captain Zeff sacrificed his leg to ensure Sanji’s survival. While this established Sanji’s traumatic past, nothing could have prepared fans for the revelations in One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc, which revealed that he was part of the Vinsmoke family and had been tortured and experimented on for years simply because he was kind and loving toward his sick mother. This trauma ultimately led him to learn how to cook. Now, it seems the series is revisiting his past and another significant event to help Sanji gain the power needed to fight the God’s Knights, who can only be defeated by Conqueror’s Haki.

One Piece Has Confirmed the Next Straw Hat to Get a Power Upgrade by Revisiting a Specific Past

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While the One Piece series has always hinted that Zoro possesses Conqueror’s Haki, Sanji has been positioned away from this power. However, now that it has become significant for defeating the final villains, and Sanji is nowhere near demonstrating that he can wield Conqueror’s Haki, it was intriguing to see how he would manage to do so. Now, in the latest chapter, One Piece Chapter 1195, the series has confirmed that the answer may lie in Sanji’s past, which has yet to be fully depicted. Sanji has constantly harbored a personality that leads him to underestimate himself, and he recalls this in the latest chapter as well, with several panels depicting his past trauma and how he was ready to sacrifice himself.

However, in the final moments of the latest chapter, Sanji is reminded of his time on Momoiro Island, where he trained for two years during the timeskip and developed all sorts of techniques. But the memory Sanji is recalling is something he had deliberately suppressed for some reason, and the latest chapter hilariously hints that his entire training session on Momoiro Island was hell for him. The Queen of the Kamabakka Kingdom, Emporio Ivankov, appears in this flashback, telling Sanji that he has a serious weakness. Considering that Sanji had deliberately suppressed his memories of the island, it still hints that he had the worst time there.

Sanji’s training on this island has never been depicted in detail before, as it was hilariously established that he developed all these techniques to keep the island’s drag queens away from him. However, his two years of growth are important, and the weakness Ivankov calls out, which Sanji has likely since overcome, could be the key to defeating the God’s Knights. Sanji’s upgrade has been due in One Piece for a long time, and it seems the creator may have been planning his comeback in a unique way. It looks like Sanji’s next power-up could revisit a traumatic event from his past that readers might find amusing, giving the Straw Hats’ cook his own unique upgrade separate from Zoro and Luffy.