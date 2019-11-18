The Promised Neverland Promo Teases Manga’s Climax

We might be eagerly waiting on the second season of the anime series coming sometime next year, Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland manga has been embroiled in its final arc. Fans were surprised to see that the series announced it was kicking off its final story a few months ago, but the latest few chapters of the series have really helped it hit home that The Promised Neverland is certainly leading toward its end. This was especially true of the latest chapter of the series which saw the end of a major battle, and now the next chapter of the series is teasing what the fallout of everything will be.

A new promo for the series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump teases the fallout of the battle with the Queen, and Chapter 159 is teased as such, “The battle at the royal capital reaches its climax!…The final battle at the royal capital is finally settled! What will happen to Emma and the others…?!”

The Promised Neverland chapter 159 preview pic.twitter.com/gm5Anln4ox — ❄The Promised Neverland❄ (@TPNManga) November 17, 2019

The latest few chapters of the series have featured an all-out war with the demons, and Emma has been trying her best to put a stop to it. While Norman and the surviving humans have launched their full frontal assault, Emma actually manage to forge a new pact with the demons that would save not only human lives, but innocent demon ones.

But neither side of the battle has relented, and this led to a climactic final battle with the demon queen. Although they all manage to deal some significant damage to her, it was revealed that she had a much stronger body than expected. But Chapter 158 changed things and revealed that everything she’s consumed over her life had been slowly eating her away on the inside. So while the fight came to a surprising end, it’s sure to be even more surprising once the fallout of this climax comes into play as the series gets closer to the end.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. If you wanted to check out the anime series, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The Promised Neverland‘s manga is licensed by VIZ Media and the anime is licensed by Aniplex of America for an English language release. The series is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”