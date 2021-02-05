The Promised Neverland Fans Are Torn On Its Upcoming Recap Episode

Fans of The Promised Neverland have been following the orphans of Grace Field House as they navigate the world outside of their walls, dodging monsters while attempting to find a way to survive, but a number of viewers are up in arms regarding the announcement that the next episode would be a Recap of the series so far. "Recap episodes" are nothing new to the world of anime, or television at large, taking an opportunity to go over all the events that have happened so far, but fans who have been waiting for season two to land for some time aren't thrilled.

