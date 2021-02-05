The Promised Neverland Fans Are Torn On Its Upcoming Recap Episode
Fans of The Promised Neverland have been following the orphans of Grace Field House as they navigate the world outside of their walls, dodging monsters while attempting to find a way to survive, but a number of viewers are up in arms regarding the announcement that the next episode would be a Recap of the series so far. "Recap episodes" are nothing new to the world of anime, or television at large, taking an opportunity to go over all the events that have happened so far, but fans who have been waiting for season two to land for some time aren't thrilled.
What do you think of The Promised Neverland's upcoming recap episode? What do you think of the changes that the anime has made from the manga thus far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Grace Field House!
Some Aren't Thrilled
prevnext
The next episode of The Promised Neverland will be a recap, this is going from bad to worse.— Said~Yuugo didn't appear (@TheySaid_Vegeta) February 4, 2021
Is Season Two A Mess?
prevnext
The Promised Neverland anime is an absolute mess. Completely changes things and skips things then just randomly throws a recap episode mid way through the season— Shonen Central (@ShonenCentral) February 4, 2021
Fans Are Getting Nervous
prevnext
Between last week's Promised Neverland episode supposedly axing a whole arc from the manga (one that most people seemed excited about), and now next week's episode being a recap only a few episodes in...
Even as an anime-only, I'm insanely nervous.— ❄ JoJo!!! On ICE ❄ (@JoJoTalks2Much) February 4, 2021
Fans Have Loved Season Two Until...
prevnext
Latest episode of Promised Neverland..........BROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO THAT'S WILD. Too bad next one is gonna be a recap .-.— Wolves | DreeGon (@DreeGonSMASH) February 4, 2021
Disappointment
prevnext
I keep hearing bad news Regarding The Promised Neverland S2....Sound like they literally fked up the anime..Recap! & my man shows up now!..I wonder how the author feel about all that.....Coz I am perry disappointed... pic.twitter.com/8gMhaqG2vt— Daffar 🤥🍥 (@daffar89) February 5, 2021
Manga Fans Feeling Bad For Anime Folks
prevnext
I feel so bad for anime onlys of The Promised Neverland. I might not have liked the manga after the escape, but ya'll don't deserve this. Nobody deservers an adaption this bad. The fact that next week is a recap episode is a joke too.— Mankoto (@Ma_nkoto) February 4, 2021
At Least There's The Manga
prev
#PromisedNeverland
Season 2
Next week's episode is a recap ? pic.twitter.com/xGct8pFKHY— SaltySeaSlug (@ServentSeaSlug) February 5, 2021