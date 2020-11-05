The Promised Neverland Confirms Season 2 Release Date with First Promo

✖

The Promised Neverland is set to make its return to the world of anime next year, and it seems as if we have now learned the exact date that the terrifying franchise will be making its return to the small screens! Though the story of The Promised Neverland might have ended when it comes to the story running in its manga, it's clear that the future is bright for the series that pits an orphanage full of children against a world that is stacked against them in the form of monsters that have been prepping them to be nothing more than their next meals!

The first season of the anime ended with a giant cliffhanger, wherein Norman, Ray, and Emma were able to do the impossible in not just escaping the terrible predicament that they found themselves in, but helping most of their friends escape from the orphanage as well! With the children of the orphanage finally escaping the clutches of "Mom" and the monsters that pull her strings, it definitely appears as if season two will take the opportunity to explore the world that lies beyond the walls of their home and place the orphans into what might be the most terrifying situation of their lives as they search for freedom!

The Official Twitter Account for The Promised Neverland announced that the second season of the anime will be arriving on January 7th of next year, opening up the world of the trio of orphans and their friends as they explore the world beyond that is seemingly ruled by skin crawling monsters:

The Promised Neverland isn't simply sticking to the worlds of anime and manga, with a live action feature length film being released later this year from Japan and Amazon already stating that a live action television series is in the works for North America!

Are you hyped for the return of the troubled children of The Promised Neverland? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and this world of terrifying monsters!