Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Deadly New Plot

The Rising of the Shield Hero officially brought its first cour of episodes to an end, and thus the series will begin its next arc for the final half of the season. It’s already gotten off to a rocky start as Naofumi realized just how weak he is against the true threat of the Waves, but things have only gotten more complicated as Princess Melty has been thrust back into the picture.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 13 is titled “The Devil of the Shield” and this exclusive clip teases that the assassination attempt on Melty’s life somehow leads to an even deadlier plot concocted by her sister Malty.

Episode 13’s synopsis teases that this is indeed the case as the episode is described as such, “Naofumi foils the attempt to take Melty’s life and fights off the royal knights, but he’s then framed for abducting Melty and killing several knights, so the party is forced to go on the run. With security tightened and checkpoints everywhere, the party receives a further blow that only makes things even worse.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

