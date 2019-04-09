Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Dangerous Rescue Mission

The Rising of the Shield Hero has kicked started the second half of the season, and the series has thrust Naofumi and his party into a brand new arc. After vowing to protect Princess Melty from her sister when it turns out that Myne wanted to assassinate her, Naofumi’s struggles have only just begun. The next episode will be putting Naofumi in the midst of a dangerous new mission.

This exclusive clip from Episode 14 of the series sees Naofumi struggling to fight through a town with Raphtalia and Filo in order to save Melty. There’s no telling where she’s been taken to, but one scene in particular seems to spark a particularly tough memory for Raphtalia. You can check it out in the video above.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 14 is titled “Everlasting Memory” and the synopsis readds as such, “Due to Myne recklessly starting a forest fire, Naofumi and his party are forced to flee to a village at the base of the mountain. However, it won’t be easy to break through the knights’ net. Melty suggests going to a noble she knows for help, and it just so happens that Raphtalia’s past is linked to his domain.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

