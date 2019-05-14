Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Highlights the Spear Hero’s Pathetic Side

The Rising of the Shield Hero has entered a new phase of its anime run as fans got an idea of the kind of new villain Naofumi and his party will be facing off against going forward. It’s not just the savage monsters in the wild, but instead Naofumi will once again find himself against other humans and their plots and conspiracies. But while the villains change, some things are constant.

Motoyasu the Spear Hero has been portrayed as a ridiculous and selfish take on the traditional Isekai hero, and this exclusive clip from Episode 19 of the series shows his more pathetic side as he tries to play the hero fans have seen he isn’t. Check it out in the video above!

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, May 14 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 19 is titled “The Four Cardinal Heroes” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “The Pope holds in his hands the ultimate weapon, which possesses the properties of all four cardinal weapons. Faced with its attack skill, “Judgment,” and its powerful defensive force field, Naofumi and gang are rendered helpless. As the crisis worsens, Motoyasu, who is now in line to be punished as a “fake” hero, makes a surprising decision.”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

